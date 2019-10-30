Ko te mahi a Te Komihana a te Karauna, he ara tuatahi 'hei whakatika i aua hē' - Moana Jackson

Ko ngā mōrehu o te noho i ngā tauwhirotanga a te Karauna kua whakaputa i o rātou wheako ake i te hui a te Kōmihana a te Karauna mō ngā tūkinotanga ki te hunga i tauwhirotia, kei Tāmaki Makaurau e tū ana i tēnei wiki.

He pakirēhuia e hoki kōmuri atu ana ki te tīmatatanga. E ai ki ngā pārūrenga, e tūmanakohia ana, he hui e whai huarahi pai ake ai ngā uri o āpōpō.

E ai ki a Moana Jackson (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou), "This is a historical enquiry it looks at children who have been abused in care for the last half-century."

He hui hoki e whāki nei i ngā taumahatanga kua ngau i ēnei pārūrenga i roto i ngā tau maha.

"There have been generations particularly of Māori children who have been abused in care and they have suffered in silence and have been ignored, and that's part of the wider abusive process which is colonisation itself."

"They didn't listen to what we had to say in the past," te kī a Dr Rawiri Waretini-Karena (Ngāpuhi, Waikato), tētahi i tauwhirotia i tōna tau tuarima.

Ko te kato tamariki, he mahi e ai ki a Jackson, nā te Karuna i mahi.

"I don't see anything in Te Tiriti o Waitangi which gives the crown authority to take our children so that has to be addressed and that in the end iwi and hapū have to be entrusted once again with both the skill and the resources to care for our own children."

Ki te nuinga o ēnei pārūrenga, ko ngā tāmitanga a te pākeha te ahunga mai o ngā hē katoa o tēnei punaha.

"The purpose of these thoughts is colonisation, they stole our land, our language and our generations," tā Dr Waretini-Karena.

"Why does the colonising state take so many indigenous children and I think that's where we should focus the question rather on what's wrong with Māori, what's wrong with colonising state," te āpitinga kōrero a Jackson.

Engari, he ara tēnei e ahu whakamua ai Aotearoa whānui mōna anō te painga.

"The commission is the first step I think in addressing that injustice."

Ka haere tonu ngā whakawhitinga kōrero a Te Komihana a te Karauna hei ngā wiki e rua.