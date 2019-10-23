Ko Te Whakaratonga Iwi ka patu i te ahi ki SkyCity

E mura tonu ana te ahi i te whare o Sky City i te puku o Tāmaki Makaurau, ka mutu, nā te kino o te huarere i uaua ake ai te whakapoko i te ahi. Kua rua tekau mā ono haora ngā āpiha tīnei e patu ana i te ahi ā kua nukuhia atu te mura o te ahi ki te papa tuarima o te whare.

"The plan is to sacrifice the roof, and in doing so, allow the debris from the roof to drop down onto the fifth floor, where the plan of attack is to go from, what we’re in now, a defensive plan, into an offensive plan which is when we commit people inside to extinguish the fire,” te kōrero a Ron Devlin, Kaiwhakahaere ā rohe o Te Whakaratonga Iwi i tētahi hui pāpāho i tēnei ahiahi.

Kō atu i te tekau mā rua miriona rita o te wai kua oti kē te paratī atu ki te ahi. E whakahī ana a Devlin ki ngā mahi nunui a ngā kaitinei ahi.

“The women and men of fire and emergency have been working here since about 1 o'clock, so that's a long time, we are rotating crews through, absolutely…. And they're exhausted, they've been here all night," te kī a Devlin.

Ngā kaitīnei e patu ana i te ahi i te tuanui o te whare, hei whakawātea i te papa tuarima. Pūtake: Kōnae

I whakawāteahia a Te Reo Tātaki i te atapō nei, nā te auahi te take. I whakakorehia te hōtaka o Te Karere i tēnei rā, heoi ko 1 News, ko Seven Sharp hoki i whakapāho tonu atu.

I tētahi īmēra ki Te Ao, ko tā te kaiwhakahaere take kōrero o TVNZ, ko tā Rachel Howard:

"Te Karere’s earlier broadcast time as well as the fact it is a largely Auckland based production has meant we were unable to get this afternoon’s show to air.

"The decision to not move forward with a programme is difficult - particular in the case of Te Karere which we know is an import source of news for many. But the health and safety of our teams in Auckland is our priority."