Mā ngā kiriata e horahia atu ai i ngā ngā kōrero iwi taketake

Koia te tonu tekau mā rima karapīpiti a te hui kiriata iwi taketake o Wairoa me te aha, hei tā toa whakaihuwaka o te taonga 'Mana Wahine' hei tā Whetu Fala, kāre i tua atu i te nāianei mā ngā kaihanga kiri iwi taketake, ahakoa ngā panonitanga i te ao matihiko.

Atu te hui kiriata o Berlin ki te hui kiriata o Wairoa, he whakaaturanga no Aotearoa tonu arā ko "Ani".

Hei tā Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu, “I really wanted to tell a story of what a good Māori man looks like, because I feel like Māori men are portrayed particularly in our storytelling and cinema as really violent and stereotyped negatively, and I wanted to flip the script.

Ko tōna whakaaturanga tuatahi ki Nuhaka āpōpō, arā ko tā "Ani" he whakautu, he wero anō hoki i tā ngā kiriata whakaatu i ngā tāne Māori.

“I've kind of had enough because when I think about my dad I don't think about that, so I think it's time that we start re-framing the way that Māori people are portrayed on screen”, te kī a Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu.

He mātanga pāpāho, hei tā Whetu Fala ahakoa te whanaketanga o te ao matihiko, he nui ake te āhei ināianei ki te waihanga kiriata iwi taketake.

“With the mobile technology changes, we now have a way for us to reach the places where we want to go, so it is now possible for you to make kōrero here in Nūhaka, and have it broadcast to the world”, te kī a Whetu Fala.

Ka tuituia ngā kōrero o te ao whānui ki Nukaha, arā ko te kiriata mō Pukapuka, he motu iti i kō paku atu i a Hāmoa, e pāngia e te āhuarangi.

Hei tā te kaitohutohu hei tā Gemma Cubero del Barrio, “It's about the strength of the people and their conservation methods that they've been practising for thousands of years.”

Āpōpō tū ai te rangai whakamutunga o te hui kiriata nei.