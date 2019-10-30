Mā ngā taka rongoā i ngā hapori te rongoā MMR e tuku

He ara hōu hei patu i te mate karawaka.

Hei tā te Minita Āwhina i ngā Take Hauora, hei tā Julie Ann Genter, “Very soon community pharmacists will be able to deliver the MMR vaccine.”

He hanga pōturi kē tēnei e ai ki te māngai take hauora o Nahinara, e ai ki a Shane Reti.

“One in four pharmacist who are allowed to vaccinate. They vaccinate for the flu vaccine already, why on earth can’t they vaccinate for measles? It’s an easy fix.”

Ko te whakapai ake i ngā mahi te whāinga.

E ai ki a Genter, “There are 450 pharmacies across the country that have trained pharmacist vaccinators who could be part of the response.”

He kaimahi taka rongoā a Sacha Jakes. Hei tāna, “I think it’s a really important for New Zealand and I think all pharmacies vaccinators will be keen to jump on board.”

He āhuatanga ka whai hua ngā rohe pēnei i Counties Manukau i pākinohia e tēnei mate. Heoi anō, i te mutunga iho, kei te Poari Hauora ā rohe te whakatau whakamutunga mō te haerenga o ngā rongoā ki hea.

Hei tā Genter, “It's really important that we are reaching the right people in this campaign that we are vaccinating the people who don't have immunity who are the most likely exposed to measles or to spread it.”

Ko Ian McMichael te perehetini o Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand. Ko tāna, “If you think about a large number of immigrants come in to be New Zealander and quite often they don’t have good immunisation records.”

Ahakoa e 300,000 nga rongoā ārai mate i tukua i tēnei tau, kaare tonu i rahi engari e manawanui ana te Minita, kei te rahi te rongoā i tēnei wā.

Ko tā Genter i āpiti atu, “We have a hundred and seven thousand which have just arrived in the country in the last two weeks and they have been spread around the country and we've got another hundred and fifty five thousand arriving in the next three months.”

Ka kore e rerekē te ara ki tō tākuta mō te rongoā ārai mate, heoi anō ko te tūmanako a ngā kaimahi kēmehi, hei te tau hōu rātou ka tīmata ki te tuku i te rongoā nei.