Mā te kai e tūhono anō ai te tangata ki te whenua, ki te moana

Tokorua ngā rangatahi kaiwhakangau, kohi kai anō hoki nō Te Tairāwhiti e mahi tahi ana ki te awhi i tō rāua hapori mā te whakatū hui e kīa nei, ko 'Creating Space'. Ko te whai, he whakaako i te tangata ki ngā tikanga mahi kai a te Māori.

Ko Harlem Ratapu te kaikōkiri i tēnei hui kore utu ki ngā whānau, he waipiro kore, he whakapōauau kore, he auahi kore anō hoki.

“Kai is such an important part of our journey through life, to re-establish that journey with where our kai comes from, is to re-establish that connection with ourselves”.

Mā 'Creating Space' te tangata e whakaako ki ngā pūkenga mahi kai, kohi kai, tunu kai hoki i te ngahere, i te moana.

Kei a Ratapu te wāhanga ki te 'moana', he whakaako i te tangata ki ngā mahi kaimoana. Hei tāna, he ara e whakahokia ai te tangata ki ōna pūtaketanga mai i te whakaaratanga mai anō o ngā tikanga kohi kai.

“It's a skill and it's an artform that we all have the ability to tap into”, te kōrero a Ratapu.

Ko Travis Tawera (Te Whānau a Rākairoa) te kaiwhakahaere i te wāhanga ki te 'ngahere', he whakaako i te tangata ki ngā kai o te whenua, o ngā wai māori anō hoki.

“Venison, or wild pork, puha or tuna, I'm going to be teaching how to process it, so cut it up into steaks and chops and all those kinds of things, teaching a few other things about pest control and those things as well so we're looking after our environment”, te kōrero a Tawera.

Ko te tau tuarua tēnei o te kaupapa, ā e rea ana. Ko tā Ratapu, he hari i te kaupapa ki ngā hapori huri noa i Aotearoa kia wātea ai ki te katoa.

“This is a space to promote unity, this is a space to embrace everybody of all cultures, young old, dark, white, successful, not 'successful”, te kī a Ratapu.

Rāua tahi e hihiri ana i te mana o te tuku.

“When I'm gifting kai or my time or anything like that to the people you can really see how it makes them feel, and it makes me feel awesome as well just being able to share, instead of giving someone a fish I can give the knowledge to go out there and they'll be feeding their whānau for generations to come”, tā Tawera.

He hui whakanui hoki i tā te Māori titiro ki te tiaki, tauwhiro anō hoki i te taiao.

Ko te wāhanga 'Whare', ka whakaara ake i ētahi ara mahi e māmā ai te mahi māra hei whakatipu huawhenua, huarākau, hei whakamahi pūngao kōmaru anō hoki.

“We're setting up a wash space for people to bring their own plates their own utensils, so that they can bring it to the tables get their kai, the kai is absolutely free, get their kai, wash their plate, dry their plate and take it back home again so we've got no waste, zero waste”, tā Ratapu.

Ko te hunga hiahia kia whai wāhi atu, me whakapā atu ki a Tawera, inā he ringa tūao e hiahiatia ana.

“Everyone's welcome you might to open some kinas and share them out, one for one for me that kind of buzz, it's all love and everyone's welcome whānau.”

He wāhanga hoki ka whakatūria mō te 'tinana' e aro nui atu ana ki te oranga tinana, te mirimiri, te rongoā hoki.

Hei te 26 o Ōketopa tū ai te hui 'Creating Space' ki te pāka o Kelvin, i te taha o te whare o Kamupene C.