Mā te Mātauranga Māori e whai oranga ai pea te hunga mate wareware

Ko Tākuta Margaret Dudley nō te Whare Wānanga o Tāmaki Makaurau kei te amo rangahau hei kimi rongoā mā te hunga māori e pāngia ana e te mate wareware.

He kairangahau matua nō whare wānanga kē atu kua āwhina i tēnei kaupapa, e whitu ngā hui i whakatūria huri i te motu, ā i kōrero ki ngā kaumātua e rua rau, e rima tekau mō tēnei mate.

I kite ake ngā kairangahau, ko te ahurea o te tangata, he rongoā pea i te mate nei.

E ai ki a Piripi Daniels (Hokianga, Waikato), he kaupapa e para huarahi whakamua ana mā ngā whānau e pākia ana e te mate wareware.

"Ko te whakaora anō i ō rātau hinengaro, ō rātau whakaaro i ngā mahi Māori."

“I believe cultural identity engagement into Māori identity is going to be a positive factor in terms of slowing down the progress of dementia or even perhaps in preventing the onset of dementia,” te kōrero āpiti a Tākuta Dudley.

Hei tāna anō, i mahia tēnei rangahau hei awhi i a ia me tana rōpū ki te waihanga taputapu mā te Māori e pāngia ana e te mate wareware

“Currently the tools that are being used for that diagnosis have been imported from western countries and so we wanted to develop our own diagnostic tool but we wanted to use the information, the mātauranga from our kuia, kaumatua in order to form that tool.”

Ko tā Tākuta Dudley e whakapono ana, ko ngā mahi ahurea ka whakahihiko i ētehi maharatanga o ngā kaumatua kua pāngia e te mate nei.

“A waiata, a karakia, even kapahaka and some people getting in the waka and going for a paddle. All those types of Māori activity enhance that person’s ability to function.”

He mea whakaatu hoki te rangahau nei i te kuare nui o ngā whānau Māori mō te mate wareware.

“There’s a huge lack of information and so Māori may not know about it, that’s because they've not been told about it.”

Neke atu i te rua rau rima tekau ngā kaumātua i kōrero tahi ki a Tākuta Dudley me tana ope mō tēnei take, ā e whakapae ana rātou he oranga kua kitea.

“So the conclusion that we came to was that cultural identity and in this case Māori identity is healthy,” te whakatau a Tākuta Dudley.

Hei āpiti atu , ko tā Daniel “Hoki atu ki te marae, hoki atu ki ngā whare ratonga, mā tēnā rātou e taea te honohono ki o rātau whānau whānui".

Ka koke whakamua ngā mahi a Tākuta Dudley me tana ope ki te hanga raumi kore utu, ā kia māmā hoki te torona o ngā whakamārama ki ngā whānau e noho mate wareware nei.