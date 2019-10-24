Neke atu i te 100 ngā kaitiaki o Hawai'i kua mauherea

Whakaahua nā: Carlos Mozo

He pakanga whenua anō kua puea ake i Kahuku i Hawai'i. Neke atu i te kotahi rau ngā kaitiaki whenua kua mauherea i tētahi tū whakahē i te hanganga o ētahi pūrere kapohau ki ō rātau whenua.

He pakanga e mārama ana ki ngā iwi taketake huri noa i te ao.

Hei tā Lei Cummings nō te hapori o Kahuku, "They just want to protect our land and our homes and our children from problems that could arise in the future."

Hei tā ngā kia'i (kaitiaki), he rahi rawa, he tata hoki tēnei pāmu kapohau ki tō rātau kainga.

"These windmills are bigger than any building in Hawai'i right now and they will be the biggest windmills in the United States," te kī a Cummings.

Tekau mā rua ngā pūrere kapohau kua oti kē te whakatū ki te taone iti o Kahuku, ā e whakapono ana te hau kāinga, he nui ngā raru ka puta i te whakatūnga o ētahi pūrere kapohau hōu e waru.

Whakaahua e whakaatu ana i te nui o ngā pūrere kapohau. Pūtake: Pukmata

E ai ki a Cummings, "There's many issues around these windmills besides illness, besides killing of these species and being too close to our community, our schools, our children, our farmers, it’s a really sad thing."

He take hoki tēnei e hiahia ana te hau kāinga ki te kite i te ringa āwhina o te kāwana.

Hei tā ngā kōrero a Hi'ilei Riki nō Kahuku, "To have 106 arrests in one week I would think that that would wake somebody up and say hey somethings going on I need to go and check on my people but we haven't seen anybody come up."

He kia'i nō ngā hapori pātata kua hono atu ki te tū kotahi me te hapori o Kahuku.

"There are people mainly from Kahuku community, but we've had people from other communities as well that are helping us from Waimanalo to Waianae to other communities which has been a wonderful thing to bring us all together," te kī a Cummings.

E whakapono ana te hau kāinga, he kaupapa tēnei ka whai hua ai, ko te kāwanatanga anake.

"The government they want clean energy this is one solution that they've looked at but maybe not done all their research to see how it will really affect the communities being built so close."

I whakapā atu mātau o Te Ao ki te kāwanatanga o Hawai'i, ki te kamupene o AES anō hoki, ā e tāria tonutia ana he whakautu.

Whakaahua nā: Carlos Mozo