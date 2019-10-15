Ngā kura rawakore ka manawanui i te pūtea tautoko hōu

Mā ngā whakahoutanga ki te ture mō ngā koha ki ngā kura, e whiwhi pūtea āwhina anō ai pea ngā kura taumata kotahi ki te whitu, ka eke ki te $150 ki ia ākonga, ia tau, ki te whakaae ngā kura kia kaua e tono koha atu i ngā matua, kaitiaki rānei.

Ko Te Kura Tuatahi o Hora Hora, ko Te Kura o Otangarei (Taitokerau) ngā kura e rua ka whai hua i taua pūtea i te whakamanatanga o ā rāua tono.

E whakapono ana te Tūmuaki o Te Kura o Otangarei, a Myles Ferris, he taumahatanga nui ka hikitia ake i a ia me āna kaimahi i te pūtea hōu.

Koni atu i te kotahi rau ngā ākonga o te kura, ā ko te katoa o rātou, he Māori.

“For us, that’s $15,000 every year, and that goes a long way in our neck of the woods…. It will take a lot of financial pressure off the school, off me to find funds to be able to do things that we want to do with our children,” te kōrero a Ferris.

Ki te whakaaetia te tono a te kura, ka whiwhi pūtea, ā ko te āhua e tuarihia atu ai taua pūtea, kei tēnā, kei tēnā kura te tikanga.

"At our school, they (students) will receive additional resources in the classroom. We will look to support families in need through their stationary or uniforms. We are going to be able to provide a more exciting and varied curriculum," tā Ferris.

Ko te Tūmuaki o te Kura Tuatahi o Hora Hora, ko Pat Newman e whakamoemiti atu ana i te $60,000 ka riro i te kura me ngā ākonga e 400 i te whakamanatanga o te pire.

"I'm not a person that always agrees with government decisions but a huge thank you to the government for this money" .

E matapaetia ana, ka tīmata te tuku i te pūtea hōu nei i te wāhanga tuatahi o te kura hei te tau 2020.