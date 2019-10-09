Tā te Māpu Mangarū o Waikato mō te mahere kēnge a Nāhinara

E pōauau ana te Ūpoko o te Māpu Mangarū o Waikato i te whakahē a Simon Bridges ki tāna tono kia tae atu ai te tūmuaki o Nāhinara ki tētahi o ā rātau hui ā hapori. Ka whai tēnei i tā Nāhinara whakapuaki i tāna rautaki hei tāmi i ngā kēnge hei te tau 2020.

“I wasn't surprised but at least we offered him the pānui to come along anyway,” te kī a te Perehetini, a Sonny Fatupaito.

He pānui i pōhiritia ai te tūmuaki o Nāhinara ki te hui Mana Whānau a te kēnge, ko te whāinga ia he whakamana i ngā wāhine i ō rātou hapori.

E mōhiotia ana te ranga Kingdom i te rohe o Waikato mō te whakahaere huihuinga kimi hua pai, pērā i te kaupapa 'Hearty Hauora' e whiwhi pūtea ana i Te Poari Hauora ā rohe o Waikato.

Heoi, kaare he aha ki a Bridges.

“My view is until the Mongrel Mob hand in their firearms and stop peddling methamphetamine I’m just not going to be meeting with them.”

Ko tā Fatupaito kōrero ki Te Ao Māori News, karekau tana rōpū i te mahi hara, engari ko te urupare a Bridges, “talk is cheap”.

I tēnei wiki, i whakapuakitia e Nāhinara tana mahere mō ngā kēnge hei te tau 2020 ki te tāmi i ngā raru e puta ana i te rahinga ake o ngā mema kēnge me te mahi hara.

“We got to be mindful about the Government in terms of the action plan they've got in place. We've always known that something like that has been going on in terms of the police intelligence and that being one of the reasons why we need to get our act together,” tā Fatupaito.

Neke atu i te whā rau ngā mema o te Māpu Mangarū Kingdom i Waikato, ā nō te tau 2017 neke atu i te rua rau, e rima tekau tāngata kua piri atu hei mema.

Ko te whakatū ranga wāhine hōu te mahi ināianei hei whakamanamana i ngā wāhine. Ko Kahurangi Tarina Turia rāua ko Tā Pita Sharples hoki ka tae atu ki taua hui hei te 9 o Noema.

“This is all about our wāhine empowering the wāhine who are finding their place or their voice among the tāne, amongst the whānau.”

E ai ki te Rōpu Nāhinara, e rua tekau mā ono ō rau te pikinga ake o ngā mema kēnge kua korowaitia.

Kua piki ake te nui o ngā mema i Te Waiariki, i Te Tairāwhiti hoki ki te rua rau, ā i Aoraki, he tata ki te whā rau te pikinga ake.

Hei tā Bridges, “One view is that look there’s some bad but there’s also some good about whānau and community and the like. I’m sorry to say, while I accept that there are individual gang members who may do good, who may be good, responsible members of their whānau, overall I don’t buy that.”