Te hīkoi a te mōrehu o te mate whakamemeke

"I thought I was an ordinary kid until I reached school - when the other school kids started to give me nasty nicknames." He mamae i ngau ai i ngā mahara o Phillip Rudolph, he mōrehu o te mate whakamemeke i tipu ake i Manurewa, i Tāmaki Makaurau. I raru ai tana whai kia tau te noho i roto i ngā tau, nā ngā pānga kino o te mate, nāwai, nāwai ka hē haere ōna rā. I tēnei wā, he reo a Rudolph mā ētahi atu mōrehu o te mate whakamemeke.

E maumahara ana a Rudolph ki tōna arohanui ki te hākinakina, ā tae atu ki ngā āhuatanga anō hoki, "i patua ai te ngākau".

"It hurt! Because after the game I never got a pat. I had to stand in the corner and watch everyone else because they were able body people."

E toru marama noa iho te pakeke, ka hāparaparatia tuatahitia ia hei wāra i te wai i tōna tinana. Ahakoa te pai o tētahi waewae te hikoi, i raru katoa tētahi i te mate.

"As I went to primary school, intermediate, I liked it. I was trying to learn, I didn't know that I had a disability until they started calling me 'hoppy' and that stuck with me".

I huri kōaro katoa tōna oranga, ka oma i te kura, i tōna kāinga hoki, ka huri ia ki ngā mahi taihara, ā ka riro ia ki ngā whare tiaki tama. Nāwai rā, ka kino te mahi hara, ā i mauheretia a ia ki Pāremoremo.

"I’ve been spat on, I’ve been picked on, I’ve been called all the names under the sun but I had to bite the bullet. Then I had to start learn how to forget about that and there's other things better. And I started to live without violence, Bernardo's, probation.”

Neke atu i te tekau ma rua mano ngā mōrehurehu o te mate whakamemeke, he mate i hōrapa i te huaketo. Ko te nuinga e pāngia ana, kaore e āhei te whakakori ētahi wāhanga o te tinana.

Hei tā ngā kōrero a Ahorangi Gareth Parry, "New infections are now very rare indeed and almost always in immigrants who have come from an endemic area, there are still a few endemic areas. So native New Zealanders are not going to get Polio today."

I urutā te mate nei i Aotearoa i te tau 1916 ki te 1956, mātua rā ki te hunga tamariki. Ka pakeke haere ana, ka piki ake te tūpono pākia e te pararaiha.

"People who have had Polio in the past are still amongst us and they are still getting the effects of the disease and sometimes actually getting progressive worsening of their clinical condition", te kōrero a Parry.

E ai anō ki a Rudolph, "I would like to give back. I would like to talk about men are changing their lives around."

Kei Tauranga a Rudolph e noho ana, kia tata tonu ki āna tamariki, ā he taikaha kore tonu ia. Engari e ngau tonu ana te mamae ki tōna waewae matau, i pākia e te mate whakamemeke.