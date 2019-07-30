Atu i te whare Paremata ki ngā rohe, he rōpū i Turanganui a Kiwa e tautoko ana i te karanga kia tiakina o tātau tamariki, Waihoki, e puta ana te wero ki ngā mātua, tiakina o kōtou tamariki.

Hei tā tētahi kaikōrero, “I have my two-year-old out there, I have my three-year-old out there so I will continue to fight for my babies to bring them home.”

Neke atu i te waru tau a Heni Tuhura o Ngāti Porou e mahi ana hei tauwhiro, hei tāna hei tā Tuhura, “Mehemea kei te hē ngā mahi kei roto i te whānau, hau mai mātau ngā kūia, ngā koroua, ngā whānau katoa i te taha o tērā mokopuna. Mauria mai ngā mate o te iwi Māori ki a mātau, mā mātau e manaaki, mā mātau e tiaki.

Atu i Kaikohe ki Ōtautahi, ko ngā moka puta noa i te motu e tū ngātahi i runga i te karanga kia tiakina nā tamariki ka mutu, kei te ākina ngā mātua kia whai i te ara tika.

Ki tā te rīpoata haumaru tuatoru a Oranga Tamariki, atu i te Hānuere ki te Maehe, tata ki te ono tekau ōrau ngā tamariki a Oranga Tamariki he Māori.

Ko tā Ngaire Aben o Rongomaiwahine, “He kaupapa pā nei ki tōku whānau hoki nā reira ko tāku nei hiahia kia tū kī atu ki te Kāwanatanga, ngā Manatū, te Tāhuhu rānei, kia kī atu ki a rātau kāre i te tika tēnei o ngā momo nekenekehanga mō ngā mokopuna.

Hei tā Thomas Rangihuna, “Homai rā hei rawa hei rauemi hei pūtea rānei kia tarea ai tātau ki te tiaki anō i a tātau tamariki mokopuna.”

Kei te wero hoki ngā mātua i ngā mātua kia panoni i wā rātau mahi, arā kia whakakorea ngā waranga, kia pakanga mā ngā tamariki.

“You know there is a better life than drugs and alcohol whānau, there is a better life than gangs whānau. I'm a mother standing here to fight every single day for her babies”, te kī a tētahi kaikōrero.

The third Safety of Children in Care report states also states that in the period Jan-March 2019, 76% of children harmed were Māori.

Ko tā Tuhura me Māori te whakautu,ka mutu me whai wāhiatu ngā pakeke.

“And we're talking about iwi, arā rātau, kei reira rātau, they are the iwi. It's not the people profess to be 'the iwi', they don't know nothing about what's happening to their own people but for those of us who are real we're on the ball all the time kei konei mātau i ngā wā katoa.”

E whakarite wētahi mema o te hapori nei ki te whakatū rōpū taunaki.

“Gather together a register pertaining to each and every one of those individual whānau to indentify who are your extended whānau, who can we reach because nō te mea, kāre a Oranga Tamariki me ō rātau social workers e haere ki reira.”

Hei tā Heni Tuhura ko te matū kia mau tonu te tamaiti ki roto i ōna kārangaranga whānau.