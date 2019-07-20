Waiapu apu whenua: He moni tautoko kia toitū ai

E rima miriona tāra kua rāhuitia i te kete Kotahi Piriona Tāra a te Karauna, hei hāpai ake i ngā mahi whakarauroa taiao i te rohe o Waiapu, koia ko te awa e kaha horo haere ana i Te Tairāwhiti.

He māngai mō te taratī o Whakaoratia te mana o te Waiapu, hei tā Hilton Collier, “We're seeing the kaitiaki of the Waiapu being enabled by having additional resources by leveraging up the work that they want to do in their community.”

Ko tā te Minita Ahu Ngahere ko tā Shane Jones, “Me kaua tātau e wareware koia tēnei te ōhaakī i puta i a Api Mahuika ki te karauna, me rapu me pēhea rānei e ora ai a Waiapu awa.”

Mā 'Whakaoratia te mana o te Waiapu', he tūhonotanga i waenganui i Te Wiwi Nāti Trust me te Tatari o Te Riu o Waiapu, e whakahaere i ngā kaupapa e whā hei ngā tau tekau e heke mai nei.

“Mā te whakatōtō rākau, mā te kirikiri ētahi hōpua hei pupuru i te ūkuinga ki roto i ngā ngahere, me te akoako haere i te reanga e haere ake nei me pēhea rānei tērā awa e whakaorangia mai ai", te kī a Jones.

Koia ko tā Hilton Collier, “And it shows that if the whānau can convince other of their desire for genuine change there are those who recognise it and I think the contribution from the Crown and GDC is significant enough to start it and to continue the work that whānau have been doing for many years.”

He hanga pā wai, he whakarite kauhanga, he whakatipu rākau hei whakatō ki ngā tahataha, he whakaāhei anō hoki i ngā kaimahi i te tarawāhi o Waiapu te mahi.

Ko tā Shane Jones, “Tōna rite kei a Waikato me Tainui, kei a Hokianga me NgāPuhi, ehara i te wai noa iho nei, ko tōna rite kei te hari i ngā toto whakapapa ā wairua ā tangata ā whenua mō Ngāti Porou.”

Hei tā Hilton Collier ehara i te whakatō rākau anake, engari he whakatakoto i te huarahi ki mua.

“If we can create small businesses if we can grow the capability and capacity within our rural communities and make them more resilient, I think that's a win not only for the environment but also for our people. This is a project designed by the whānau who will in the long-term live with the outcomes of that project so it's very very exciting for everyone.”

E kotahi miriona tāra ka tukuna e Te Kaunihera o Te Tairāwhiti anō hoki.