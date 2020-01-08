Mia, Nikau, Nina - Māori words or Māori names?

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been released with Mia and Nikau being the most popular Māori names.

But there is still confusion over whether such names are acknowledged as Māori given names.

In the official list for 2019, the most popular Māori names have been released with some names staying on for another year such as Mia, Aria, Nikau and Manaia.

But names were also added to the list such as Taika and Aroha and this could be linked to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern naming her baby Neve Te Aroha.

Even though in the past some Māori language experts like Tāwhirimātea Williams, have said Mia isn't a Māori 'name' instead saying it's a Māori 'word' it still sits atop the list of Māori names.

Interestingly, the top five Māori names for 2019 are all female names.

Young Mia-Aroha Hurrell, whose hyphenated name features twice in the list, represents a mother's love for her child with an Italian flair.

"I named her that because Mia is Italian for my and Aroha is love and she is my love," says mum Tui Kaumoana.

2019's Top 10 Māori Girls' Names :

Mia

Aria

Maia

Amaia

Nina

Manaia

Kaia

Aroha

Tui

Ataahua

2019's Top 10 Māori Boys' Names :

Nikau

MIkaere

Ari

Manaia

Mateo

Te Ariki

Taika

Ariki

Kauri

Rawiri

