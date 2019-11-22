Microsoft app learns how to translate Te Reo

World-leading software giant, Microsoft, have recognised te Reo Māori, as a world language by adding it to their Translator application.

This has been a 15-year-long project and it will make the country's native tongue more accessible both nationally and internationally.

This is an application that will help towards the government's strategy to get more people speaking te reo Māori here in New Zealand.

Professor Pare Keiha, Auckland University of Technology says, "Te reo Māori is spoken by all too few here in Aotearoa New Zealand. The opportunity to partner with a giant like Microsoft is extraordinary but more importantly, it will give us the opportunity for our own children to understand that our language, our first language has a place in the 21st century."

Education Lead at Microsoft New Zealand, Anne Taylor says, "everyone around the world will be able to use the Microsoft translator app to translate from one of the sixty Microsoft supported languages to te reo Māori.

Taylor adds that this is a tool that will benefit fluent te reo Māori speakers, as they are no longer restricted to how they can use the language online.

To be able to have an app such as translator Microsoft translator app to actually make that a really seamless process going from their immersive environment to an immersive environment on the internet is hugely powerful for the language.

"To create an asset that our tamariki, our family, our whanau, everyone in the country can use, to really ensure that the language te reo not only thrives but is innovated upon and continues to grow," says Taylor.

Professor Keiha has had a huge input in developing the app and he says he's excited to see what the future has installed for the next generation for te reo Māori as well.

"It's extraordinary to think that our children might be able to innovate and create and reimagine the future of te reo Māori because not only will it translate from Māori to English or English to Māori but also the other sixty languages that Microsoft is supporting.

The app is free and available on all app stores.