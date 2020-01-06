Mike King 'very grateful' after motorbike accident

Comedian Mike King is in Waikato Hospital awaiting surgery after he was seriously injured in a motorbike accident near Paeroa last week.

King from Te Māhurehure (Hokianga) requires surgery for a shoulder injury after he came off his motorbike shortly before midday Friday when he hit an oil patch following a downpour of rain.

He told the NZ Herald that he had "fractured ribs and a busted shoulder" and will undergo surgery this Wednesday.

"Despite all of that I'm in good shape and very grateful to the team here at Waikato Hospital who are looking after me," King told the newspaper.

Te Ao has contacted the much-loved mental health advocate and comedian for comment.