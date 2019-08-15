Millions worth of methamphetamine seized in Rotorua

More than 60kg of methamphetamine has been seized by Police in Rotorua last night, with a man arrested.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested after police carried out a search warrant in Rotorua late last night.

Inspector Phil Taikato says police executed the warrant at a property in the suburb of Fairy Springs about 10pm, and located at least 20kg of the drug.

As a result of further enquiries, Police also located a storage shed in Ngongotaha allegedly linked to the man – which is estimated to have contained a further 40 to 50kg of methamphetamine.

The street value for the 60+ kilograms of meth seized is worth more than $36mil.

The man is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today.

"This is a significant amount of methamphetamine with a potential to cause serious harm to our local community.

"There is no denying the detrimental impact methamphetamine has on people’s lives.

“It has the ability to destroy families and lives, and the desire to obtain the drug is a driver of crime and harm within our community,” says Inspector Taikato.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information can provide it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.