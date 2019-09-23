Mining Company seeks to Plunder Patea Ironsand

Ngāti Ruanui iwi continues with their fight to save Patea from rampant exploitation as Iron-sand giant Trans-Tasman Resources (TTR), enters the Court of Appeal tomorrow.

In August 2018, Ngāti Ruanui led the charge in the five-year battle alongside 11 other appellants at the High Court at Wellington to ensure the Patea coastline (South Taranaki Bight) Iron-sands would not be mined by TTR. The High Court in Wellington upheld their claim, rejecting TTR’s application for mining rights.

The Seabed mining application originally granted by the Environmental Protection Authority but then declined by the High Court now moves on to the Court of Appeal in Wellington as all parties argue key points of law under the EEZ Act (Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012).

Kaiarataki of Ngāti Ruanui Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said, “This is a significant step; we are really getting down to the finer points of the law and determining how this new legislation for controlling what happens in our oceans is put to the test.

“We have been at the forefront this battle since 2014 seeing off the original application and now 5 years later in the Court of Appeal. Ngāti Ruanui is driven by the need to protect our environment and the future for our tamariki. The risk of massive coastal pollution and a coastal way of life changed forever must be stopped. We are the test case, but we know we are fighting for everyone who wants to preserve and protect our oceans”.

The iwi says after five years of research, expert opinion and numerous suggested conditions "no one can say for certain that the coastline from Taranaki to Wellington will not be affected in some way by the vast plumes of sediments that will be created by TTR and their proposed mining activities under the sea".

Ngarewa-Packer called “upon the Prime Minister to stop this and appealed to the Green Party to honour the promises they made at the election”.

In a statement on their website, Trans-Tasman Resources stated that they lodged a notice to the Court of Appeal on 21 September 2018 to seek leave to appeal the High Court judgment of 28 August 2018 regarding marine consents for the STB iron sands project.

They stated the basis of the TTR appeal is that the EPA did follow a legally correct approach in granting a marine discharge consent to TTR - including a comprehensive set of consent conditions specifically designed to protect the marine environment and existing interests, particularly iwi.

Following the 28 August 2018 appeal, TTR issued a statement saying, "Of the eight different grounds of appeal only one was upheld and that was solely in relation to the correct legal meaning of “adaptive management” or the type of environmental compliance monitoring required to be incorporated in the TTR consents".

The Court of Appeal hearing will take place in Wellington tomorrow morning.

