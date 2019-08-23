Ministers tackle future of state media

What does the future hold for the media sector in an era of digitisation and dwindling audiences? Broadcasting Minister Chris Faafoi and Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta are working together to overcome the challenges of a changing media environment.

There's much speculation about the future for all state broadcasters.

"We can't hide from the fact that they are facing the same challenges that every other media outlet is too," says Faafoi.

While he works on a plan for the mainstream organisations, Mahuta is formulating her own for Māori media.

"I know Minister Mahuta was doing her review of the Māori media sector, we have made sure we are working in tandem. The Māori sector is facing the same challenges as the state sector as a whole, she is certainly looking after the [majority] of the work around the Māori sector."

Faafoi acknowledges the differences in the two media sectors.

"The Maori sector is different because the unique links of culture and reo aspects are very important to it and that is why we have to treat them separately. We are committed to making ours as she is to making hers [work] to see if we can make life easier, especially with those public broadcasters that we have responsibility for."

Both sectors are keenly awaiting the outcome of the ministers work.