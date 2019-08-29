Minor parties continue to use RWC drinking laws as political football

The ACT Party doubled down on their criticism of the Green Party today after David Seymour labelled them "wowsers" for opposing a bill allowing pubs to stay open longer during the Rugby World Cup.

He repeated the term today, saying "I think the Greens are being wowsers on this issue and they're not showing enough respect for New Zealander's basic personal responsibility."

The criticism from Seymour comes after the Greens were the only party to oppose the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Rugby World Cup 2019 Extended Trading Hours) Amendment Bill which will allow pubs and clubs around the country to stay open beyond their current license hours during the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in a little over three weeks' time.

Today the Greens were standing firm on their position. Green Party MP Chloe Swarbrick, says, "I think what you'll find is that we are the only political party in parliament that has a consistent line and approach to harm reduction and all other drugs."

Seymour, however, says this isn't the way to go about addressing New Zealand's drinking culture.

"I'm sick of the law-abiding majority being punished for the sins of the minority and if the Greens do want to tackle our drinking culture they're not going to do it by stopping the majority of people having a pint while they watch the Rugby World Cup."

Swarbrick, however, says there is no reason for the new bill, which is similar to a 2015 bill that saw pubs and clubs serve All Blacks and rugby fans till the early morning hours as they watched the games beaming live from the United Kingdom.

However, Swarbrick says the bill passed last night was not needed.

"With the act as it's currently enforced there is the opportunity to grant special licenses," she says, "I don't think that it is the place of parliament to override local communities and what they think works best for them."

Seymour, in response, says the local government system was broken and ineffective.

"The police have been effectively vetoing people's request for special licenses and imposing absurd conditions such as having to have a guest speaker at 11.30 at night. That's why parliament have stepped in for two World Cups in a row, gone over the top of local government and made the decision for them."