Missing Days Bay hikers located

The family of three reported missing in the Days Bay area are now safe and well.

The 50-year-old man and his two daughters, aged 11 and 14, were located uninjured at the Kowhai track at the southern end of the East Harbour Regional Park and exited the park at approximately 10:25am.

Police have confirmed they will be checked over by medical professionals.

The family left Lees Grove in Wainuiomata at 12pm Tuesday 9 July, with the intention of hiking Days Bay, and a concerned family member contacted Police at 6pm.

Police would like to thank the Land Search and Rescue volunteers who assisted in the search, as well as the community for their support.