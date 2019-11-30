Mitchell in the runs on Black Caps debut

Northern Districts all rounder Daryl Mitchell has had a debut to remember, scoring 73 as the home side completed their first innings against England in the second test in Hamilton.

Mitchell, the son of former All Black and now England assistant John, was a somewhat surprise pick ahead of Jimmy Neesham for the injured Colin de Grandhomme. However, he justified the selectors’ faith in him with a patient 159-ball knock. He combined with the in-form BJ Watling to put on 124 for the sixth wicket, after the Black Caps found themselves in a bit of bother earlier in the day when Tom Latham could only add four runs to his overnight score of 101, then Henry Nicholls departed for 16 leaving the score 191-5.

Mitchell’s innings contained a six and eight fours, while Watling hunkered down and faced 192 balls for his 55.

They were both eventually undone by Stuart Broad, who found some form and had Watling caught at gully. The English would have been glad to see the back of the Black Caps keeper, as he effectively won the first test by himself with an outstanding double century.

Mitchell then holed out by pulling Broad down to fine leg, where Jofra Archer took a simple catch.

It didn’t take long for the innings to wrap up after that, although Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee threw their bats around, the total of 375 is probably a bit short of where the Black Caps wanted to be at the end of the first day.

They did give themselves an hour to make inroads into the English top order, though.

NZ v England, day two

NZ first innings: 375 all out (T Latham 105, D Mitchell 73, B Watling 55; S Broad 4-73)