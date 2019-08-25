Mitre 10 Cup: Waikato win derby match, Taranaki pound luckless Taniwha

The scene at Yarrows Stadium in New Plymouth (image: All Blacks YouTube)

Waikato bounced back from their disappointing loss to Bay of Plenty last weekend with a 31-26 win over Counties-Manukau last night in Pukekohe. Both sides scored four tries each, but it was the boot of Fletcher Smith that proved the difference in a game that Waikato were comfortably leading going into the last 20 minutes.

Earlier, Declan O’Donnell scored the opening try for the visitors after a long kick chase downfield. Kailone Hala hit back for the Steelers off a Waikato mistake, but Waikato dominated the rest of the first half and scored through Balyn Sullivan and Newton Tuidreu to take a 21-7 lead at the break.

The aptly named Hamilton Burr then pushed the Waikato lead out even further and it looked like a rout was on. However, Counties-Manukau rallied to score three tries in the last phase of the game to make the scoreline look far more respectable than the hiding that was staring them down.

The win moves Waikato up to third on the Championship table, while Counties-Manukau sit in fourth.

Waikato 31 (Declan O'Donnell, Bailyn Sullivan, Newton Tudreu, Hamilton Burr tries; Fletcher Smith 4 cons, pen)

Counties 26 (Kalione Hala, Sam Henwood, Riley Hohepa, Donald Maaka tries; Riley Hohepa 3 cons)

HT: 21-7 Waikato

Northland got a taste of what happens when this year’s Taranaki side gets the bit between their teeth, finding themselves on the wrong end of a 52-19 thrashing in New Plymouth today.

Taranaki were ruthless in second half, running in eight tries in total. Chiefs winger Sean Wainui got a double, as did Jackson Ormond, while first five Daniel Waite banged over six conversions. The game did look evenly poised at 14-7 as the teams went on for the break, however Taranaki scored three tries straight after halftime to effectively kill the game off. Two of them unfortunately through a couple of errors by All Black Sevens rep Scott Gregory.

The Northland wing first dropped a bomb that led to Ormond’s first try, then sent a shocking attempt at a clearance into enough space for Waite to counter attack and score.

Former All Black halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi had a strong game for Taranaki, as he fights to regain the sort of form that got him two test caps last year.

Taranaki 52 (Sean Wainui 2, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Jackson Ormond 2, Tupou Vaa'i, Daniel Waite, Jayson Potroz tries; Waite 6 con)

Northland 19 (Ross Wright, Renata Roberts-Ta Nana, Corey Te Whata-Colley tries; Jack Debreczeni 2 con)

HT: 14-7 Taranaki