Mohi lights up faces with kai for homeless

Veronica Mohi lights up the faces of whānau living rough in the streets of Hamilton every Sunday morning, with her He Manaaki Tangata breakfast buffet. It's an initiative she has been championing since June last year, and today she has expanded her reach.

Mohi serves up smiles every week for those in need.

"I'm here to feed our people who want to have breakfast with us every Sunday morning. We come here to interact with them, and just to be friends with them really, because food brings people together," she says.

She turned to the Lord in 2017 and this initiative was a result of that.

"I've always had the desire in helping people, but back then it was a struggle for myself even to try and help someone else - just that one person, let alone 25 plus people. I had that fear of not having enough, but being with the Lord he's shown me that he can provide."

Her children have also played their own role in helping their mum with this initiative, and for Mohi it's more about teaching them the true meaning of life.

"It's to teach them that there is a need out there. They are fortunate to have so much, but yet there are others out there that don't have anything," she says.

'Apples' has been living on the streets since she was 12, and she says Mohi has been helping her through this He Manaaki Tangata kaupapa.

"She gives us clothes, thank God for that, and women's things, so we can survive on that. We can only have two showers a week so we have to comply on that one. The food is gorgeous, we're so grateful for that, especially for in the morning - and winter is coming and we have real good food," says Apples.

Mohi says the Government need to get on board and be more hands-on to help those living on our streets.

"Listen to our people on the street and just get out here and serve them. Go on the street with them and just interact with them."

He Manaaki Tangata runs every Sunday morning and provides food, clothing and essentials to survive on the street.