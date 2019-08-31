Moko and music both from the heart.

Multi award-winning artist Maisey Rika breaks her silence on her recent decision to get her moko kauae. Tonight she will be performing in front of hundreds for the first time since getting her moko to fundraise money to support those at Ihumātao.

“I have longed for this calling to get my moko done. Seven years ago during a concert I performed with Ria (Hall), Betty-Anne (Monga) and Whirimako (Black). A tohunga of the name Mark Kopua approached us after the performance and suggested that we get our moko.”

Maisey's wish was fulfilled after meeting up with Mark Kopua once again last Sunday before going public with her moko a week later.

“I decided to go public yesterday because I am performing tonight. I needed to do so, before people take selfies with me at tonight's concert.”

The concert 'The Frontline' is a fundraiser for Ihumātao. Maisey and many distinguished artists from around Aotearoa will take part in, including the release of their album Toitū Te Whenua.

“The call went out last week to bring as many artists together and also composers from around Aotearoa. Its purpose, was to contribute to Toitū Te Whenua Volume 01 with a song.”

200 copies of Toitū Te Whenua will be made available to VIP ticket holders at the concert featuring songs about Ihumātao, Mauna Kea, Standing Rock and other indigenous issues.

“The songs are about mana motuhake, mana mokopuna, Tino Rangatiratanga, all those different ideas. It's about love, unity and peace.”

The purpose behind the album and concert is to help raise money for Ihumātao land protectors who could be facing legal fees.