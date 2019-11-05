Mokopuna of the treaty refuses to back down

The Indian community is calling for a public apology and resignation of New Zealand First MP, Shane Jones, following the comments he made last week in regards to immigration policy.

Jones says the comments were in retaliation to the attack on his boss and no protesters can make him stand down.

It's an unfortunate turn of events has caused an outrage between the Indian community and the government.

Anu Kaloti from the Migrant Workers Association of Aotearoa says, "In the wake of all those protests and the immigration huge amounts of power with the visa office New Zealand First Shane Jones decided to have a dig."

Jones adds, "They should have never started this row with New Zealand First they would've known I'm the type of politician I return fire with fire."

Jones says it’s a row that was initiated by the Indian community themselves.

"It was the Indian activist who attacked my leader and attacked our party for the role that we play."

However, Labour MP Kiri Allen says this is not the type of leadership they want to portray.

"That's not the culture that we are trying to create here in Aotearoa it’s a place that we want everybody to call home."

National Party MP, Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, says the Prime Minister needs to front up and sort this issue out.

"Prime Minister is responsible for every minister in cabinet and she should be able to answer those questions what she has done, what she is going to do or what is her opinion and I can tell you there is a lot of concern within the community."

"It is not the sort of behaviour that's expected from a person that sits in Parliament and is a cabinet Minister," adds Kaloti.

However, Jones says he has no intention of stepping down.

"No activist is ever going to asphyxiate my language or my views."

He also adds, "I will not apologise and I have no problem arguing my point, however, they need to know I am the grandchild of the treaty and I will never bow to them for this issue."

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says the priority is to sort this issues in the coming days.