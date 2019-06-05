More Māori language content on the way

The amount of Māori language being spoken on Māori Television programmes is due to increase under new guidelines from Te Māngai Pāho.

Under the new guidelines, the minimum quota for Māori language use per show will be increased to 40%.

The aim is to increase the prestige and presence of te reo Māori within the programmes being broadcasted to the world.

More than 75 content creators are attending a Māori broadcasting sector wānanga, run by Te Māngai Pāho, to develop their Māori content.

The challenge for producers and directors is to develop programming to attract viewers, not to think that Māori language is the reason programming isn't successful.

The wānanga gave Māori Television commissioner Potaka Maipi the opportunity to share the network's future expectations. Maipi says some creators are under the impression that Māori language content can't capture a big enough audience.

“That's a major misunderstanding, we've seen Maimoa reach the top of the music world with their content entirely in Māori, so that's one example.”

Maimoa members in the music video for the hit single 'Wairua' (Source: YouTube).

Maipi says content creators and directors need to be passionate about the Māori language.

“Those who have graduated from immersion Māori high schools and kura kaupapa Māori are now 20-30 years old. They have the skills in television, so I encourage them to create these shows.”

Maipi says that the aspirations for Māori media can only be realised through the embrace of te reo Māori.