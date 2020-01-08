Most popular Māori baby names

Amelia has overtaken Charlotte in the most popular baby names for the year 2019. Nikau and Mia are the most popular Māori names. Other names that have remained on the list are Aria, Nikau and Manaia while other names have been added such as Taika and Aroha who weren't featured in the last list. Some could believe that this may link to Prime Minister Jacinda Adern naming her baby Neve Te Aroha. Which portrays the love that surrounded her prior to her birth.

Although reo experts such as Tawhirimātea Williams denies that Mia is a Māori name but rather a Māori word it still remains at the top of the list.

Mia-Aroha Hurrell whos name features twice in the list portrays a mothers love for her child and also has an Italian link to it.

"I named her that because Mia is Italian for my and Aroha is love and she is my love," says mother Tui Kaumoana.

As the year goes on it will show the changing of times and another list of names will be released.

2019's Top 10 Māori Girls' Names:

Mia

Aria

Maia

Amaia

Nina

Manaia

Kaia

Aroha

Tui

Ataahua

2019's Top 10 Māori Boys' Names

Nikau

MIkaere

Ari

Manaia

Mateo

Te Ariki

Taika

Ariki

Kauri

Rawiri