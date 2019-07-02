Mother opens up about child uplifts

'Save our Tamariki, Save our Future' is a national campaign protesting against the child uplift practices of Oranga Tamariki. Spokesperson for the Gisborne branch, Tuta Ngarimu says the aim to prevent traumatic child uplifting incidents taking place at all.

One mother in attendance opens up about her experience of having children uplifted.

Munokoa Ngarimu says, “It's really traumatising, the worst pain I've ever felt really, they came and uplifted our son off us when he was four months old and I don't actually think that it was necessary they went about it.”

Tuta Ngarimu of Save Our Tamariki, Save Our Future says that Oranga Tamariki needs to discontinue this destructive process.

“We don't want another incident like what happened in Hastings where that mama got stood over by the social workers and all that kind of stuff so we want to make sure that this mama and her pepi are safe and they're well supported.”

Over 20 towns from Kaikohe to Timaru are protesting this month in response to the practice, which involves social workers, police and support staff removing children from their whānau.

Tuta Ngarimu says “We're trying to look at that whole structure on how it's meant to be helping our whānau, and everything is showing us now that it's not helping our whānau.”

Munokoa Ngarimu says that although her children have been returned, the process lacks ethical conduct.

“There were things we could have changed about how we were living, but there was no need for them to come in and rip our babies out of our hands. Some of the way they do things in the uplifts they could change they don't need to be so harsh on the parents.”

The nationally coordinated protest will take place on the 30th of July.