Brad Weber and Josh Ioane face the media in Auckland today

It was a case of one new boy and one who has been out in the cold as the All Blacks had their first media session of the year. New squad member Josh Ioane was still coming to grips with the call up, while halfback Brad Weber had to contend with rowdy flat mates when his name was called for the first time in four years.

Ioane, who has had an impressive season with the Highlanders, said that this year was about ‘gaining the respect from his peers.

It was rich reward for the 23 year old, who moved from Auckland to Dunedin after leaving Kings College. The Maori All Black first five scored 114 points this year in Super Rugby, and will benefit a great deal from being in camp with Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga.

Meanwhile Weber, who played his one and only test against Manu Samoa in 2015, had a grin a mile wide as he described how ‘you never know’ with All Black selection. The halfback went on to say that he was happy that the selectors left him alone to concentrate on his Chiefs campaign, where he has been playing the best rugby of his career this year.

“Mum and dad said they were tearing up a bit, which was quite cute.” Weber said when he told of talking to his whanau after the announcement.

The All Blacks’ first test of the season is against Argentina in Buenos Aires on July 21 NZT.