Murupara-Galatea looks at options

By Heta Gardiner

A meeting is being held in Murupara to look at options moving forward after former broadcaster Hinerangi Goodman was controversially moved from her position as a councillor on the Whakatāne District Council.

All avenues will be discussed, as well as legal options.

After the votes were tied between Goodman and fellow candidate Alison Silcock, a name was pulled out of a hat with Goodman coming out on top.

However a judicial recount was requested by Silcock, and the result was her winning by one vote.

