Mystics netballer among Ignite7 sevens squad

By James Perry

The 96 players named to take part in the second Red Bull Ignite7 event features a number of up and coming rugby stars, and a host of athletes from other sports looking for a new challenge.

Among them is Northern Mystics netball squad member Grace Kukutai.

The Waikato Tainui mid-courter became a full squad member for this season’s ANZ Premiership season, but next month she’ll be taking her place in the Surge women’s team.

She’s excited by the new challenge that awaits her in four weeks, “just need a little bit of change in my life,” she said at today’s launch in Auckland, “and then sevens works out perfectly in the off-season for netball so I just thought [I’d] have a little bit of a refresh, try something new, see where it goes and if not, netball is still there. It will always still be there.”

Kukutai has been quietly preparing herself for her first foray into rugby with the Auckland rugby system, “just learning the basic skills, tackle technique, making sure that I'm all safe and ready to go. It's a massive challenge and very different to netball, but yeah, nah I'm really excited.”

Kukutai isn’t the first netballer to try her hand at sevens, Portia Woodman also played for the Mystics before making the switch in 2012, and more recently Kukutai’s team mate Mererangi Paul took part in the inaugural Ignite7 event last year.

While Woodman has set the rugby world alight, Kukutai is careful not to raise any expectations of a similar outcome for her, “it is a really big step for me, so at the moment I'm just trying to enjoy myself, learn, see where I go but yeah if an opportunity presents itself, you never know.”

As well as Kukutai, the 96 players will see 2019 Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Surf Life Saving’s Alicia Wilson, and Under 21 New Zealand women’s hockey representative Kiriana Wairau-Hunter participate in the women’s squads, while NZ Youth Water Polo player Ronan Gogarty-Watson, World Rowing Championship silver medalist Ben Taylor, and national sprint sensation Edward Osei-Nketia feature in the men’s squads.

NZR High-Performance Sevens Talent Development Manager, Chad Tuoro is excited by the diverse sporting backgrounds on show. He believes the nature of the Ignite7s allows for the curious to test their skills where they otherwise couldn’t fit in club rugby sevens to their normal routine.

“This opportunity is a four day commitment for them to go 'well, what's four days out of my whole year with my sport' to give something that they met, you know really want to give a crack cause they've seen it or they might have played it in their earlier years and so yeah look it's pleasing to provide the opportunity."

The 4 women’s team’s also feature a number of the U18 Women’s Sevens team that claimed gold at the Youth Olympics in Argentina in 2018, including Iritana Hohaia, Kalyn Takitimu-Cook, Mahina Paul, Jazmin Hotham and Montessa Tairakena. Paul, Hotham and Tairakena have since secured full-time contracts with the Black Ferns Sevens team, with Tairakena making her World Series Sevens debut earlier this month in Colorado.

Takitimu-Cook and Mererangi Paul were two of the three top women’s players of the tournament last year the other being Isla Norman-Bell. William Warbrick, Chay Fihaki and Jacob Kneepkens were the three male MVPs.

17-year-old Kneepkens, who still has a few weeks left of school at New Plymouth’s Francis Douglas Memorial College, yesterday signed a contract with the All Blacks Sevens squad for 2020. He says the opportunities provided to him through the Ignite7 program has helped him got there so quickly, “[it’s] a perfect opportunity to sort of get your foot in the door for selectors.”

More than 500 people applied for selection, Tuoro, says it’s a testament to the success of the inaugural event as well as the growing popularity of sevens.

“Now in year two, we’re again blown away by the response and by the calibre and diverse sporting backgrounds of the athletes who have thrown their hat in the ring.

“It definitely made for a tough job for our selectors.”

The four-day-long event sees the players train under the national coaches, and put through a series of tests that are akin to the combines in the USA. Tuoro says it gives him and his team, as well as national selectors the chance to “confirm talent” not only on the playing field. While the one-day tournament allows the 96 players to showcase their on-field talent, the three days prior are just as important.

Tuoro says, “Off-field they’re being watched. We’re getting feedback about them as a person because indicators tell us if they’re mature, if they’re really good I guess professional habits to start with then that’s going to enable them to try and transfer quickly into the high-performance space.”

Red Bull Ignite7 2019 will take place from 20-23 November at Trusts Stadium, Henderson.

The squads are:

Bolt

Inferno

MENS:

Ben Taylor

Brian Lealiifano

Caleb Cavubati

Carlos Donnell-Brown

Chicago Doyle

Daniel Sinkinson

Henry Lockington

Isaac Sailo

Jack Gray

Mattheus Pio

Sam Tuibua

Tyron Hilton

Head Coach:

Peter Nock

WOMENS:

Abigail Roache

Arorangi Tauranga

Hope Parata-Kingi

Kalyn Takitimu-Cook

Kelsey Teneti

Kiriana Wairau-Hunter

Lavinia Tauhalaliku

Meg Breen

Mia Anderson

Princess Elliot

Te Araroa Sopoaga

Zakiya Kereopa

Head Coach:

Anna Richards

MENS:

Blake Makiri

Cameron Church

Cortez-Lee Ratima

Drew Wild

Ethan Holman

Larenz Tupaea-Thomsen

Lewini Mocevakaca

Oscar Schmidt-Uili

Rocky Olsen

Roderick Solo

Ropati Sooalo

Saul Lewis

Head Coach:

Ellery Wilson

WOMENS:

Allyssa Lolesio-Pua

Brooklyn Joyce

Emily Kitson

Georgia Brierly

Isla Norman-Bell

Kodi Barlow

Madison Grieve

Montessa Tairakena

Patricia Maliepo

Alicia Wilson

Savannah Bodman

*one more to add

Head Coach:

Paul Pou

Power

Surge

MENS:

Ben McCarthy

Cameron Roigard

Heremaia Murray

Jack McConnell

Jerome Mika

Jona Mataiciwa

Kyle Preston

Latrell Smiler-Ah Kiong

Lemeki Namoa

Ronan Gogarty-Watson

Tyrone Dodd-Edwards

Veveni Lasaqa

Head Coach:

Reon Graham 

WOMENS:

Alesha Williams

Amy du Plessis

Chelsea Young

Daynah Nankivell

Iritana Hohaia

Leianne Tufuga

Mahina Paul

Manaia Nuku

Riana Rangi-Brown

Rosie Kelly

Tiana Davison

Tyra Begbie

Head Coach:

Sharleen Nathan           

MENS:

Aporosa Vuniyayawa

Ethan Webster-Nonu

Ethyn Martin

Jed Melvin

Joel Cobb

Liam Wilson

Luka den Hertog

Michael Manson

TePaea Cook-Savage

Thor Manase

Tyler Laubscher

*one more to add

Head Coach:

Nigel Hotham

WOMENS:

Demi Salton

Grace Kaihau

Grace Kukutai

Jazmin Hotham

Kalisi Longopoa

Kiriana Nolan

Lonita Ngalu-Lavemai

Lyric Faleafaga

Ocean Tierney

Renee Holmes

Te Whetumarama Nuku

Victoria-Rose Green

Head Coach:

Tutu Tairea

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories