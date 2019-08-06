"National Day of Action" follows volatile night at Ihumātao

Hundreds of protesters have gathered all over the country at Fletcher Building offices and government buildings to rally in opposition to the disputed Ihumātao development.

"There has been a call for a national day of action in solidarity for the protection of our whēnua," says Pania Newton, spokesperson for SOUL (Save Our Unique Landscape).

The call comes after escalating tension and an increased police presence at Ihumātao on Monday night.

Newton says she was physically pushed by an officer as demonstrators were finishing up their day with nightly prayers and song.

"I tried to enter through one of the gates after the front line was separated from the ātea... I was rammed by a gate and I was pushed to the ground," says Newton.

There were at least two hundred people outside the Fletcher Building office in Auckland this morning and hundreds more on parliament grounds in Wellington.

"We are expecting numbers to arrive at Fletcher headquarters or subsidiary companies, calling for them to retract from this development," says Newton.

Marie Winfield, Head of Communications at Fletcher Building declined to comment for this story.