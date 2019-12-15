National Sevens in full swing at Tauranga Domain

(credit: National Sevens Instagram)

The National Sevens began yesterday, showcasing the next generation of provincial stars at Tauranga Domain.

In the men’s division, Auckland went through the day unbeaten, averaging more than 28 points a match to boast the best attacking statistics. In Pool B, winners Waikato based their play on a strong defensive game, also going through unbeaten and conceding just 12 points in their three matches.

Surprise package Hawke’s Bay topped Pool C, while it took until the very last match of the day to determine positions in Pool D, Taranaki claiming top spot courtesy of superior points difference.

Defending champions Tasman, Canterbury, Southland and hosts Bay of Plenty have all progressed to Cup quarterfinals, finishing second in their respective pools.

The biggest shock was Counties Manukau, who have been in three of the last four National Sevens finals, being knocked out after losing to Auckland and Canterbury.

Counties Manukau had a better time on the women’s side of the draw, defeating reigning champions Manawatu in their last pool match, with a try after the full-time whistle to win 24-21. Counties Manukau and Waikato progress as the only two unbeaten teams from Day One, while Auckland also topped their pool despite dropping a match to Bay of Plenty.

Otago, Wellington and Canterbury round out the women’s Cup quarterfinals.

Tasman’s Jessica Drummond was the top try scorer on Day One, across both men’s and women’s, crossing for five tries.

Men's Cup Quarterfinals

Auckland v Tasman

Taranaki v Southland

Hawke's Bay v Bay of Plenty

Waikato v Canterbury

Women's Cup Quarterfinals

Counties Manukau v Canterbury

Wellington v Bay of Plenty

Auckland v Manawatu

Waikato v Otago

Men's Bowl Quarterfinals

Counties Manukau v South Canterbury

North Harbour v Thames Valley

Wellington v Manawatu

Otago v Wairarapa Bush

Women's Bowl Semifinals

Hawke's Bay v Taranaki

Tasman v North Harbour