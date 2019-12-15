National Sevens in full swing at Tauranga Domain

(credit: National Sevens Instagram)
The National Sevens began yesterday, showcasing the next generation of provincial stars at Tauranga Domain.
In the men’s division, Auckland went through the day unbeaten, averaging more than 28 points a match to boast the best attacking statistics. In Pool B, winners Waikato based their play on a strong defensive game, also going through unbeaten and conceding just 12 points in their three matches.
Surprise package Hawke’s Bay topped Pool C, while it took until the very last match of the day to determine positions in Pool D, Taranaki claiming top spot courtesy of superior points difference.
Defending champions Tasman, Canterbury, Southland and hosts Bay of Plenty have all progressed to Cup quarterfinals, finishing second in their respective pools.
The biggest shock was Counties Manukau, who have been in three of the last four National Sevens finals, being knocked out after losing to Auckland and Canterbury.
Counties Manukau had a better time on the women’s side of the draw, defeating reigning champions Manawatu in their last pool match, with a try after the full-time whistle to win 24-21. Counties Manukau and Waikato progress as the only two unbeaten teams from Day One, while Auckland also topped their pool despite dropping a match to Bay of Plenty.
Otago, Wellington and Canterbury round out the women’s Cup quarterfinals.
Tasman’s Jessica Drummond was the top try scorer on Day One, across both men’s and women’s, crossing for five tries.
Men's Cup Quarterfinals
Auckland v Tasman
Taranaki v Southland
Hawke's Bay v Bay of Plenty
Waikato v Canterbury
Women's Cup Quarterfinals
Counties Manukau v Canterbury
Wellington v Bay of Plenty
Auckland v Manawatu
Waikato v Otago
Men's Bowl Quarterfinals
Counties Manukau v South Canterbury
North Harbour v Thames Valley
Wellington v Manawatu
Otago v Wairarapa Bush
Women's Bowl Semifinals
Hawke's Bay v Taranaki
Tasman v North Harbour