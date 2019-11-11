New App helps corrections staff learn Te Reo

The newly established Tihi-o-Mānōno app is encouraging Department of Corrections staff members to learn te reo Māori.

The app includes foundation level skills such as basic pronunciation, greetings in te reo Māori and basic knowledge for learners.

General Manager Cultural Capability at Corrections, Neil Campbell says this is a tool for staff to gauge a greater understanding of te ao Māori.

“The app has been designed to help our staff to learn and retain a foundation level of te Reo Māori so they can feel confident using and understanding the language within their workplace."

Campbell also says this initiative normalises the language in their workplace and sees it as a language for all New Zealanders.

"By normalising and revitalising te Reo Māori, we’re doing our part to help the Crown achieve its goal of a million people speaking the language by 2040."

This also helps correction staff members connect well with Māori in their care.

"Increasing our staff’s te Reo literacy is essential to the work we are doing with the Hōkai Rangi strategy, which aims to uplift the oranga (wellbeing) of Māori in our care and their whānau.”

This app was co-developed by Corrections and Kiwa Digital and is available on the app store for both Android and Apple devices.