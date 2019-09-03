Ngā Manu Kōrero comp to go ahead despite measles outbreaks

The Ngā Manu Kōrero National Speech Competition to be held next week in Palmerston North will continue, despite recent measles outbreaks.

The host region Horowhenua/Manawatū made the announcement today, stating that individual schools would need to make their own decisions on whether they will continue to stay on in the competition.

If a school decides they can no longer compete, they are asked to contact their rohe delegate immediately to give their 2nd place speaker the chance to represent their region at the national comp.