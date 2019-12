Ngā Tohu Reo Māori 2019 - Finalists announced

Finalists in the Māori Language Commission’s 16th Ngā Tohu Reo Māori, the National Māori Language Awards, have been announced. Over 150 nominations were received and from this, 40 finalists were selected. The Commission will host this years awards and will be held at Cordis Auckland on 6 December. Despite Te Panekiretanga ending, the awards show that te reo is in a good place.

Iwi | Tribe

Te Rūnanga o Rangitāne o Wairau

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated

Radio Ngāti Porou

Whānau | Family

Te Tūāpapa o Te Reo | Moerewa - Smith Whānau

Te Whakawhitinga | Te Whānau Aranui

Hone Erihe | Hone Erihe

You Ripped Out My Mother Tongue | Tessa Williams

Hāpori – Māori community revitalisation initiatives

Te Reo ki Tua - Māori Language Revitalisation Symposium | Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated

Te Reo Wainene o Tua | Te Reo Wainene o Tua

Kai Kōrero | Kai Kōrero

Aotearoatanga | New Zealand Community

Mahuru Māori | Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

Waiata Anthems | Hinewehi Mohi

Kai Kōrero | Kai Kōrero

Rangatahi – revitalisation targeting or led by rangatahi

Ngā Motu - Mahimaina | Piki Studios

Maimoa Music | Maimoa Music

Mātauranga – Kaupapa Māori | Education – Māori Medium

HīAko | CORE Education

Te Panekiretanga o te Reo | Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

Te Whai Hua, Kia Ora | Commission of Financial Capability and Core Education

Mātauranga – Whānui | Education – Open

Ngā Motu - Mahimaina | Piki Studios

Te Wā Kia PuTa | Mihinoa Naden

Coding in te Reo Māori | Pam Fergusson Trust (OMGTech!)

Our correspondent Kereama Wright reported earlier this year on the closing of Te Panekiretanga o te Reo Academy.



Kāwanatanga | Government

Moving Towards a Bilingual Future | NZQA

Erima Henare Reo Development Award | Oranga Tamariki and Ministry of Social Development

Te Papa | Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa

Pakihi | Business

ASB Kete Aronui App | ASB Bank Limited (Māori Financial Solutions)

Pipi Mā | Pipi Mā

Fush | Fush

Te Mahi Toi, Te Mahi Whakangahau | Arts and Entertainment

Ngā Motu - Mahimaina | Piki Studios

Ngā Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa | Recorded Music New Zealand

Waiata Anthems | Hinewehi Mohi

Hākinakina | Sports

Te Reo Yoga | Te Reo Yoga

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Central Pulse and Netball Central Zone | Te Wānanga o Raukawa Central Pulse and Netball Central Zone

Waka Reo | Ōtaki Waka Hoe Charitable Trust

Ngā Mahi Pāpāho | Broadcasting and Media

Living By The Stars - Matariki | Punarau Media Limited

Mahuru Māori | Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

Reo Time | WarnerMedia Entertainment Network

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori | Māori Language Week

Mahuru Māori | Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga | Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga

Te Ara Nui | Air New Zealand

Te Tohu Kōrurenga Hau - Culture Change

Fush | Fush

Moe Milne | Moe Milne

Scotty Morrison | Scotty Morrison

I tua atu, ka tukua ngā tohu mō | In addition, awards will be given for:

Te Tohu Huia i te Reo – Supreme

Kia Kaha te Reo Māori - Te Tohu Mana Hautūtanga | Transformative Leadership Awards

Te Tohu Oranga Angitu – Lifetime Achievement

