Ngāti Hei commemorate the past and focus on the future

Today Ngāti Hei, welcomed the Hinemoana waka hourua and the three European ships, that are apart of the Tuia250 flotilla delegation, on to their whenua at Wharekaho.

For some Māori it is a journey that shouldn't be retraced, however, for this iwi it is a way for the next generation to learn the stories of our past.

It is also a call that retraces the first interaction between Māori and Pākeha.

Joe Davis (Ngāti Hei) says, "It’s to remember our ancestors Tupaia and Taiata and their nephew who came here."

Today also signifies the first-ever peaceful pōwhiri that took place in this country.

"It is to unite us, New Zealand needs to work together," says Davis.

Raukawa Balsom (Ngāti Hei) says, "Our people were very social people and very welcoming. This is to commemorate the special pōwhiri which started the integration between Māori and European."

The Minister for Māori Crown Relations, Kelvin Davis, adds "The sub-tribes and chiefs met and discussed whether they should fight Cook or welcome him. They decided to welcome him here and Ngāti Hei have organised this day to welcome those groups again."

The many here today remember the past but look on to the future relationship between all cultures here in New Zealand.

"There was a lot of mamae, however, we have to get past that," says Balsom.

Kelvin Davis also says, "The way forward are these Māori and Pākehā children, their families and their parents who are here to celebrate this experience."

During today's ceremony, a stone was unveiled to honours the past and it also represents the vision of the future for the local iwi in Whitianga.

"That is the depth of our stories, our heritage and the proverbs that have come out," says Joe Davis.

However, due to an injury of one of the crew members as well as weather conditions the three waka hourua couldn't make it to today's hui.