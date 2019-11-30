Ngāti Hine finishes consultation roadshow in Australia

Te Ara Kōpuni o Ngāti Hine have completed eight consultation hui which their people self-funded, the iwi will have a second round of consultation next year around March/April to gather their people’s views on the mandate.

Te Maara a Hineamaru Deputy Chair Pita Tipene says, “We are connecting with our people in all areas, and come together as a group, and move forward with topics concerning Ngāti Hine.”

All eight hui were in support of Ngāti Hine progressing its own claim and mandate.

With many of their people living abroad, a consultation hui was held in Australia, last weekend to connect people together with whakapapa, history and topics concerning Ngāti Hine.

Tipene continues, “The meeting in Australia was successful in connecting us all.”

“It is not about diving straight into the claims but we must first begin with whakapapa and history to connect us all together as a people.”

These hui were funded by fundraising efforts such as raffles and donations from Ngāti Hine whānui.

Tipene concludes, “We are awaiting thoughts from the Minister and the Government regarding the claims from Ngāti Hine to allow them be self-reliant.”

They're hoping the Government will fund a consultation round.