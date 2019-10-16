Ngāti Kahungunu farewells one of their great linguists

He always claimed the language was living and always evolving.

Sadly linguist Lee Smith who has contributed to Maori language revitalisation across many sectors, from broadcasting to education a sportsman, academic, protester and gay lost his battle following a long illness.



For more than 30 years he dedicated his life to studying the Maori language in all forms, including dialects from around the country, and was bold enough to say dialect was a thing of the past, and his own Ngāti Kahungunu dialect had disappeared because dialect is very oral.



He was fluent in four languages - French, Russian, English and Maori and studied 10 languages from the Pacific and New Caledonian.

His last trip was to Japan a, place he always wanted to go.



He will be remembered by a vast number of whanau, friends and work colleagues for his forthright manner and his own unique style of teaching.



He will be lie at the Te Herega Waka Marae at Victoria University tonight them ne will be taken to Houngarea Marae Pakipaki until his burial on Saturday morning at 10am at Whangaroa Cemetry

