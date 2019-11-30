Ngāti Maru hosts Taranaki Tū Mai 2019

Taranaki Tū Mai preparations taking place / Source - Taranaki Tū Mai ki Ngāti Maru Facebook

Ngāti Maru, the last of the Taranaki iwi to sign the Taranaki treaty settlement hosts this years Taranaki Tū Mai festival. Ngāti Maru have won the festival for the past two years.

Ngāti Maru welcomed the rest of Taranaki Iwi onto Te Upoko o Te Whenua Marae in Inglewood yesterday. There are 16 competitive events, ranging from Ki-o-rahi to golf.

There are 10 non competitive events as well ranging from gumboot throwing to tug-o-war.

Our correspondent Kereama Wright on site this morning.

The events will be held on sites all across Inglewood and will wrap up tomorrow.

For more information check out their Facebook Page.