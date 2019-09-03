Ngāti Porou move closer to realising aspirations for Mana Moana

Ngāti Porou and the Crown are working together to fulfill the Ngā Rohe Moana o Ngā Hapū o Ngāti Porou Bill, following a visit by the Prime Minister and other cabinet ministers to the Ngati Porou - Crown Taumata.

Prime Minister Ardern says, “They want to see progress around some of the agreements that were already made between the Crown and hapū in 2008 and today we're talking about how we can make sure that we honour that.

Chair of Te Rūnanga Nui o Ngāti Porou Herewini Parata says, “This is a first for the Government, the Crown is speaking with the hapū o Ngāti Porou.”

Te Arawhiti, office for Maori Crown Relations, will work alongside Ngāti Porou.

Prime Minister Ardern says, “We'll also be talking about what we can do on conservation and environmental deeds that then the council will have to take into account, and ultimately just improve some of the practices that Ngāti Porou want to see in this area.”

The purpose of the Act is to contribute to the legal expression, protection, and recognition of the continued exercise of mana by ngā hapū o Ngāti Porou in relation to ngā rohe Moana o ngā hapū o Ngāti Porou.

Herewini Parata says, “The hapū of Ngāti Porou are united in putting forward their positions, to ratify their mana over the coastal areas in the various areas throughout the region.”

Passed this year, it's the first Bill of the Marine and Coastal Area Act 2011.

Prime Minister Ardern says, “Ngāti Porou want to see better practice for their water, they want to see better outcome for their fisheries, and that we have to work in partnership between Ngāti Porou and the Crown to deliver that.”

Herewini Parata says, “The Crown heard the thoughts of Ngāti Porou, and in the coming days and months ahead of us the initiatives will be embodied, for the vitality of the environment of Ngāti Porou and it's many attributes.”

The many hapū will work with the support of Te Rūnanga Nui o Ngāti Porou.