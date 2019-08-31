Ngāti Toa unhappy about commercial use of haka

Ngāti Toa Rangatira have raised concerns about the use of their ancestral taonga 'Ka Mate' on commercial clothing without their permission. As descendants of Te Rauparaha, who composed the revered haka, they say it is unacceptable.

The Wellington-based iwi are concerned about the continued disregard of their taonga by a minority.

Iwi spokesperson Taku Parai says, "Us from home are annoyed at this person who is using the Ngāti Toa sign, the haka and the jewel of our ancestors for commercial use."

He says their taonga are being abused by those who have no connection with them.

"They continue to think that these jewels are for everyone, and that is not right."

However, Parai says this issue could have been avoided if the iwi were approached for permission.

"Firstly, come and talk to us and discuss it with us."

He says there are certain ways in which the haka should be performed.

"This is a jewel for all the tribes here in New Zealand. When Princess Diana passed away the haka was performed by the fence, when someone passes away many perform haka on the marae and that is ok."

Parai hopes the latest incident will lead to a conversation about safeguarding their taonga.

"We want to establish a strategy that helps support our taonga, that protects the ancient jewels."

Te Ao reached out to the designer concerned who said he is working with the iwi to resolve the matter.