‘No building activity on Ihumātao until solution is found’ - PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced there will be no building activity on Ihumātao until a solution is found between all parties involved in the dispute.

At a media stand up on Friday night Ardern said there was a hui held between mana whenua, government, Fletcher Building, Auckland mayor Phil Goff and members of the Auckland Council.

“Off the back of the meeting today, as of now, there will be no building activity on the land while we take the time to try and work through a solution.”

She says they have heard both sides of the dispute.

“It’s clear to all of us. We have heard here the strong voice of young people, the rangatahi, who feel a very strong connection to the land, who feel very strongly about the issues that are being raised here," she said.

“At the same time, of course, we hear the perspective of mana whenua who do want to see their people housed on ancestral land.”

Ardern acknowledged that government has a role to play.

“We haven’t been directly involved in this dispute but we do believe we can try and help facilitate a solution.”

The prime minister said a hui among iwi and those occupying the land will be held in the next week. Ministers Peeni Henare and Willie Jackson will visit Ihumātao on Saturday.