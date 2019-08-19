Noeline to stay on?

Netball NZ is set to confirm whether Noeline Taurua will remain as the head coach of the Silver Ferns.

Her contract with the Silver Ferns ended after the World Cup victory earlier this month, however with the Constellation Cup series next month, she will remain in the role until then.

She has however confirmed her earlier decision to not make any long term commitments until after the Suncorp Super Series season, where her Sunshine Coast Lightning are at the top of the table.

An official announcement is set to be made tomorrow.