Noeline Taurua, Justice Joe Williams among 2020 New Year Honours

A diverse group of New Zealanders have been recognised for their contributions to the country and their communities in the 2020 New Year Honours List.

Three Dames and three Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit were named today, with a total of 180 honours recipients.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says, “It is a true reflection of New Zealand that the biggest category of recipients this year is for community, voluntary and local services. We are a country that values taking care of one another and it is fitting that these people are recognised for their efforts. Of course, there is a healthy showing from the sporting world too and a top honour for Steve Hansen and Noeline Taurua.”

Noeline Taurua (Ngāpuhi), Dr Anna Crighton and Professor Marilyn Waring are appointed Dames Companion, joined by Knights Companion former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, Robert Martin and The Hon Justice Joe Williams (Ngati Pūkenga, Waitaha, Tapuika).

Taurua has had a huge year of achievements - in June, she won the Waitā Sports Award at the Matariki Awards:

She also won Coach of the Year and shared the Supreme Award at 2019 Aotearoa Māori Sports Awards.

This year, Justice Joe Williams was the first Māori to be appointed to the Supreme Court.

Read more:

Jacinda Ardern said, “I congratulate all honours recipients and thank them for their efforts. Our country is a better place because of them."