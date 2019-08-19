North American Haka Group Celebrate 10 Years

Te Tini a Māui have marked their 10 year anniversary as a haka group in North America. Beyond being a cultural nest for Māori living in Vancouver, leaders of the group are also playing a critical role in helping First Nations peoples reclaim their capacities for self-determination.

Te Tini a Māui are more than just a haka group. At their "Marae in the Sky" in downtown Vancouver, Canada you really get a strong sense of a home so far away from home.

Wesley Paul of Ngāti Awa and Te Whānau a Apanui has been living overseas for 15 years and moved from Japan to Canada where he now has a Canadian family and works as a teacher.

"We're not only a group that get's together and sing," he says. "It's that whānau feeling."

His sentiments are echoed by fellow member, Ben Waretini Hemara of Ngāti Mahuta.

"It's a good whānau setting and keeps us grounded."

The group held a reunion in Hawaii to celebrate their ten year anniversary. It was a time to reflect on so much they've achieved since starting out as a group of five. Over 40 members have joined Te Tini a Maui throughout the ten years, with the group averaging around 10-12 members at a time.

Mara Andrews of Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Raukawa and Whakatōhea is considered the back-bone of the group, even though she won't admit it.

"I don't even think when Te Tini a Māui started that we thought we'd be going ten years later and doing performances out of Vancouver across North America."

We've performed at things that I'd never thought we would.

Her and current tutor Patrick Hape, also of Ngāti Kahungunu are back in New Zealand for a visit.

The group was started from members of the Canadian branch of the Māori consultancy group Kāhui Tautoko, who specialise in indigenous community development and are doing amazing things with First Nations.

The two leaders of the group are back in NZ for a visit. Next month, it is back to work and back to practice at a Vancouver dance studio, which Air NZ provides for the group every Monday night. They have a visit by a delegation of NZ universities in February to prepare for. And who knows what else the future may hold?

With some members having Canadian citizenship and families, there is certainly a solid foundation for the future of Te Tini a Maui.