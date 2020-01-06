Northland firefighters NSW bound

A 10-man firefighting crew from Forestry Protection Services flew out from Whangārei Airport this morning bound for the Australian Bushfires in New South Wales.

Their two teams of five are made up of 4 women and 6 men, with a mixture of experienced and novice firefighters.

Operations Manager Mike Sullivan says, "There is a special type of person that gets a thrill out of doing this. They need a good work ethic, be able to work as part of a tight-knit team and they need to able to listen and take instructions."

Some of the team members have come through the Tupu Ake programme which trains 15 to 24-year-olds.

They are selected to complete a year-long programme in Forestry, where, upon completion, they gain a Level 3 Certificate in National Forestry.

The trainees who stand out are promoted into fire crews where they travel the world fighting and controlling bushfires.

Over 80% of the employees are Māori and Mike says, "Teamwork is a huge part of their success and loves the family atmosphere that is part of the organisation."

One of the novice firefighters of this programme Journey Huston is both nervous and excited to go and help fight the bushfires in New South Wales.

This is her second deployment with the first being in December of last year, she says she enjoys helping people and making a difference.

The two crew leaders taking the two teams over to NSW have a combined experience of 18 years fighting and controlling fires.

Crew leader Bruce Marshall says, "We were in New South Wales a few weeks ago but we've never experienced anything of this scale."

Bruce credits his trainers, saying, "They are some of the best, if not the best in the industry."

Safety is paramount and the crew is looking forward to helping their Australian brothers and sisters.

This is their fifth deployment to the Australian Bushfires this season with the duration being two weeks at a time.