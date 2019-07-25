Northland iwi put rāhui in place after pou vandalism

Local Northland Iwi have put a rāhui on the entrance to Te Kohanga and surrounding areas, where two sacred pou were cut to the ground last week. Te Rarawa spokesman John Paitai says the curfew is intended to stop ongoing vandalism.



Only residents can now get access to Te Kōhanga as the closure is underway.

John Paitai, mana whenua of Te Rarawa says, "It's our response as the ahikāroa of Ahipara to this mahi tukino that's happened around the coast".



Two weeks ago, two sacred rāhui pou were found vandalised. The traditionally carved pou were chopped down.

It is still unknown to mana whenua who exactly was responsible for the act of vandalism but the act caused upset to Te Rarawa iwi.

"That cut deeply to the mana and the mauri of the haukainga and the response to that was 'okay, we won't take this lying down'".



Local Te Rarawa iwi volunteers remain on the road to Te Kōhanga as they continue to monitor vehicles wanting to gain access to Tauroa Point.

"It is an imposition for our home people but they all understand, unless they live around the coast, unless they are residents here around Te Kohanga nobody goes through here".



The pou mark the boundaries of a conservation area at Tauroa Point which was put in place in 2009.

Tui Quaqua Te Paa, who helped set up the roster system, says that the response from the takiwa and the wider community wanting to help and offer their tautoko has been amazing.

"For me it's about bringing people together, bringing the whānau, the hapū, the iwi together and just having a vision. It's kind of like a sense of hope that we've got an opportunity to create something on land that's been returned."

To add to that, mana whenua hope that the action reminds people to show respect to these tāonga.



"We want people to respect the rāhui that we have around there, because even though people have cut down our tūpuna pou, the rāhui remains in place," says Paitai.



The road will remain closed for the rest of the week as the pou are restored.