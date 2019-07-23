Northland weighs up the future of U13 rugby

Northland Rugby will be reviewing whether competitive rugby is right for under 13s. It comes after a number of other clubs including Waikato, Bay of Plenty and North Harbour have done away with the youngest of their rep teams. For the North, it would mean the end of a 70-year-old tradition.

The Northland U13 Taniwha Shield Tournament was held at Waipū this weekend but this could be the last tournament and the teams and supporters know it.

The CEO of Northland Rugby Alistair McGinn says it won't be the last of the Taniwha Shield but could mean a new look moving forward.

"The fact is we look at it as an essential part of Northland's rugby fabric. The tournament has been going on for 70 years, whether it's in the same format is obviously part of the review but nevertheless my opinion it is a fantastic tournament."

"Sometimes some of the kids can lose a bit too much weight in order to get under the weight limit, whether that's good or bad... I tend to think it's questionable."

However, McGinn remains passionate about getting young people involved in rugby in the North.

"Northland rugby's stance is 'let's get every child in Northland and give them the opportunity to play rugby'."

Presidents' coach, Cristiana Cameron says "There's not a lot of here in Northland in terms of rugby, [the Taniwha Shield is] one of our most prestigious events and I think it's something the next generation is going to miss out on. For the parents, it's about the kids and the history of the tournament."

The tournament lasts five days and features eight teams split into two pools.

At the end of the tournament, a Northland team is selected to play in the Roller Mills Rugby Tournament in Hamilton. This year, the Whangārei Grizzlie won, but who knows what's in store for the future?

The review should be done by early next year.