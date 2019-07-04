NZ Breakers set for back-to-back NBA matches

The Australian National Basketball League has confirmed that the NZ Breakers will participate in their second inaugural series of games against NBA teams later this year.

Last year, saw the Breakers suffer an 86-91 loss to a Phoenix Suns' side, which served to showcase how far the development of NZ talent has come.

This year, however, the New Zealand side will be taking on the Memphis Grizzlies followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder. The match-up with Oklahoma will have sentimental value due to OKC centre Steven Adams being the only Kiwi player in the league and his recent decision not to play for the Tall Blacks at the FIBA World Cup 2019.

There is an element of irony in the match-up against the Grizzlies in Memphis as it will be the debut match for American import RJ Hampton, who announced he would be playing in the NBL a little over a month ago. He happens to be from the city of Dallas, a neighbouring city to Memphis.

The NBL season schedule has not yet been announced but is expected to start in early October, meaning the Breakers will miss the first round due to their NBA exhibition games.



Games Schedule:

Memphis Grizzlies on October 9 (NZ time) in Tennessee

Oklahoma City Thunder on October 11 (NZ time) in Oklahoma